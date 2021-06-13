Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
White House says G7 rally around need to "counter and compete" with China

U.S. President Joe Biden walks with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as he arrives for the final session of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 13, 2021. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday G7 leaders rallied around the need to "counter and compete" with China on challenges ranging from safeguarding democracy to technology race.

On China, the G7 meeting was "a significant move forward from where the G7 has ever been before and reflects a growing convergence that wasn't there a few years ago," Sullivan said aboard Air Force One on its way to Brussels.

