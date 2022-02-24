White House says Putin's ambitions stretch beyond Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with representatives of the business community at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 24, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin has grander ambitions than Ukraine, when asked about the Russian leader's ultimate goals following an invasion of the neighboring country.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Leslie Adler

