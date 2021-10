A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during an stop-over after her visit to Latin America in Burlingame, California, U.S., January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the United States' commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid," as tensions rise between Taiwan and China

"We will continue to support Taiwan's self defense," Psaki said.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese

