White House's Sullivan: US not looking to decouple from China economy















WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday the United States is not looking to decouple its economy from the Chinese economy, saying, "We're not cutting off trade."

Speaking at the Brookings Institution, Sullivan said China should step up as a constructive force in assisting heavily indebted countries. He said Washington does not want China to use American technology against the United States but does not plan to end economic ties with Beijing.

Reporting by Andrea Shalala, Doina Chiacu and Steve Holland; Editing by Chris Reese











