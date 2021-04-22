Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

A booth displaying a coronavirus vaccine candidate from Sinovac Biotech Ltd is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Technical experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) will review on April 26 Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine for possible emergency use listing, to be followed by the Sinovac (SVA.O) jab on May 3, the agency said on Thursday.

"We would expect a decision a couple of days later," the WHO said in response to a Reuters query.

So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (PFE.N) AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) have received a WHO listing - an endorsement of their safety and efficacy that helps to guide countries' regulatory agencies.

