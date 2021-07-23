Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

WHO urges collaboration on virus origin after China rejects plan for probe

1 minute read

A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, July 23 (Reuters) - All countries must work together to investigate the origin of the coronavirus that sparked the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday, a day after China rejected the proposed scope of a second phase. read more

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic, asked about China's rejection, told a U.N. briefing in Geneva: "This is not about politics, it's not about a blame game.

"It is about basically a requirement we all have to try to understand how the pathogen came into the human population. In this sense, countries really have the responsibility to work together and to work with WHO in a spirit of partnership."

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 9:24 AM UTCZhengzhou floods serve China's urban planners deadly warning

The catastrophic floods that struck the central city of Zhengzhou during the past week have given China's urban planners a foretaste of future disasters as climate experts reckon the country had better learn to live with record-breaking rainfall.

ChinaChina's Xi visits Tibet for first time as president
ChinaProtein pinch: China's soybean imports to slow over rest of 2021 on curbed meal use
ChinaAnalysis: China crackdown could knock crude oil import growth to 20-year low
ChinaFOCUS ON-Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics