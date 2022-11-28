Winding-up lawsuit against Evergrande in Hong Kong adjourned to March 20

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's High Court on Monday adjourned a winding-up lawsuit against China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) to March 20, 2023 to enable the embattled Chinese property developer to firm up its debt restructuring proposals.

Evergrande expects to firm up its debt restructuring proposals by end-February or early-March, lawyers for the developer told the court.

An investor in Evergrande's unit, online real estate and automobile marketplace Fangchebao (FCB), filed the winding-up petition in Hong Kong in June because the developer had not honoured a pact to repurchase shares the investor bought in FCB.

