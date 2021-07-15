Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

China

WTO chief calls for 'shift of mindset' to conclude fisheries talks

1 minute read
1/5

A vendor selling seafood prepares fish as she serves her customers at a traditional market in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization told trade ministers on Thursday she was optimistic about concluding multilateral talks on the fishing industry soon but called for a "shift of mindset" to bridge final gaps.

"I believe that we are all genuinely committed, but a shift of mindset is necessary for us to bridge the final gaps that continue to separate members," director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told ministers in her opening address at the closed-door meeting, according to a copy of her speech seen by Reuters.

The virtual conference is the first meeting of WTO trade ministers since 2017 and aims to fix rules to curb subsidies that lead to overfishing after 20 years of talks. L8N2OP4MN

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 6:05 AM UTCChina senior diplomat urges Pakistan to investigate bus blast

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi urged Pakistan to investigate a blast on a bus that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, but stopped short of calling it an attack, according to a post on Thursday on the foreign ministry's website.

ChinaU.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang
ChinaIndia tells China continuing border tensions not in either side's interests
ChinaExplainer: How will China's new national carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) work?
ChinaChina's economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing