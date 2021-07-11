Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China

Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser says U.S. blacklisting will not have substantial impact

SHANGHAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co (300747.SZ) said on Sunday that its inclusion on an U.S. economic blacklist will not have a substantial impact on the company.

Inclusion in the U.S. entity list will not have a substantial impact on the company's research and production, nor any impact on its products and services, the company said in a statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

