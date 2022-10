BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force.

Xi made the comments in his opening speech at the ruling Communist Party's 20th party congress in Beijing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.