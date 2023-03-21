Xi invites Putin to China for third Belt and Road Forum - Xinhua















BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to China this year for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the official Xinhua News agency reported on Tuesday.

Xi also invited Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit China, and called for regular meetings between the Chinese premier and the Russian prime minister, Xinhua said.

Putin attended the first two Belt and Road Forums held by China in 2017 and 2019.

Xi arrived in Moscow on Monday for a state visit to Russia in his first trip abroad since he secured an unprecedented third term earlier this month.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens











