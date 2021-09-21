Xi says China aims to provide 2 bln vaccine doses by year end

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated on Tuesday that China aims to provide 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to the world by the end of the year.

Xi made the pledge in a video address to the United Nations General Assembly in which he stressed China's peaceful intentions in international relations, saying that China would never invade or bully others, or seek hegemony.

Xi spoke after U.S. President Joe Biden mapped out a new era of vigorous competition without a new Cold War despite China's ascendance during his first United Nations address on Tuesday. {nL1N2QN1BX]

Reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

