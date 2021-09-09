China
Xi says China to donate 100 mln vaccine doses to developing countries - CCTV
BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China would donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries this year, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
The pledge, made by Xi during the virtual BRICS Summit, is additional to the $100 million donation the Chinese president last month said Beijing was willing to give to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report. read more
