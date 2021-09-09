Skip to main content

China

Xi says China to donate 100 mln vaccine doses to developing countries - CCTV

1 minute read

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins//File Photo

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping on Thursday said China would donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to developing countries this year, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The pledge, made by Xi during the virtual BRICS Summit, is additional to the $100 million donation the Chinese president last month said Beijing was willing to give to the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme, according to the CCTV report. read more

Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tom Daly; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

China

China · 9:58 AM UTC

Chinese gaming and 'metaverse' shares battered by regulatory squeeze

Chinese gaming and "metaverse"-related shares skidded on Thursday, dragged down by an ongoing regulatory squeeze that has engulfed industries ranging from online platforms and entertainment to for-profit tutoring and real estate.

China
Hong Kong police raid museum commemorating 1989 Tiananmen victims
China
Foreign brands criticised in China for misleading shoppers
China
China's factory inflation hits 13-year high as materials costs soar
China
Iranian, Qatari ministers meet amid Iran-U.S. tensions