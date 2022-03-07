1 minute read
Xi says China will improve use of law in military engagement with foreign countries - state media
BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told the military to step up the use of law in military engagement with foreign countries, state television CCTV reported on Monday.
"Improve the laws and regulations governing military engagement with foreign countries," said Xi, who is also China's Commander-in-Chief as Chairman of the Central Military Commission, in a meeting with military representatives in the parliament.
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Toby Chopra
