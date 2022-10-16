Xi says China will unwaveringly support private economy















BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China will unwaveringly support the private economy and let the market play decisive role in resource allocation, President Xi Jinping said in a speech on Sunday at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing.

China will aim for high-quality economic growth and the next five years will be crucial for building a modern socialist power, Xi said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, Writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by William Mallard











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.