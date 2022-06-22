Zelenskiy: I believe all EU members back EU candidate status for Ukraine

KYIV, June 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he believed all European Union members would back a proposal to grant Ukraine EU candidate status at a summit later this week.

"I do believe that all 27 European Union countries will support our candidate status," Zelenskiy said, speaking via a video link with students at the Munk School of Global Affairs&Public Policy in Toronto.

"This is like going into the light from the darkness," he added.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Mark Heinrich

