China's ambitions in the Pacific concern some Pacific Island leaders -White House official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell listens to a media question during a joint news conference after his meeting with Philippine foreign affairs and defence officials at a hotel in Manila December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's ambitions in the Pacific have caused concern for some Pacific Island leaders, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.

Campbell made the comment in a briefing to reporters after a meeting of officials from Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) countries.

The group was formed in June and includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, with the aim of better coordinating assistance to the region in the face of competition from China.

"I think as we've seen in some instances, clearly China has ambitions in the Pacific, some of which have caused concern among Pacific Island leaders," Campbell said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Martina and Simon Lewis Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.