China's Premier Li to visit Germany, France June 18-23















BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's Premier Li Qiang will visit Germany and France from June 18 to 23, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Li will hold the seventh round of China-Germany inter-governmental consultation, and attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in France, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference.

Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely











