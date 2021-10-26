Skip to main content

World

China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen

1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to a readout from China's commerce ministry.

Both sides said it was important for the two countries to strengthen communication and coordination on macroeconomic policies, according to the readout.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christopher Cushing

