China's Vice Premier Liu He speaks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Oct. 26 via video call and talked about the macroeconomic situation and bilateral relations, according to a readout from China's commerce ministry.

Both sides said it was important for the two countries to strengthen communication and coordination on macroeconomic policies, according to the readout.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christopher Cushing

