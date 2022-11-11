China's Xi to meet Biden and attend G20, APEC next week















BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will meet his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden and attend the G20 Group of nations summit in Indonesia and the APEC summit in Thailand next week, China's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The meeting with Biden will be the pair's first face-to-face meeting since Biden became the president.

