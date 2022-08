China's Xi plans visit to Central Asia to meet Putin next month, WSJ reports

China's President Xi Jinping gives a speech following a swearing-in ceremony to inaugurate the city's new leader and government in Hong Kong, China, July 1, 2022, Selim Chtayti/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chinese leader Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Central Asia to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders at a regional summit next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The tentative addition of a trip to Xi's schedule comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan sparked fear in Beijing of accidental military encounter, the report said, citing people familiar with the planning. (https://on.wsj.com/3c7LJ3w)

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.