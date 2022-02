China's Xi says meeting with Russia's Putin will inject vitality into relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a news conference after a meeting with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 25, 2019. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping said that a meeting he held on Friday with Russia's President Vladimir Putin will inject more vitality into China-Russia relations, according to a report from Chinese state media.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and a series of major issues concerning international strategic security and stability, according to the report.

