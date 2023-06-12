China's Xi says will 'firmly' support Honduran development

[1/5] Honduran President Xiomara Castro and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect Chinese honor guards during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on June 12, 2023. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS















BEIJING, June 12 (Reuters) - China will "firmly" support the economic development of Honduras, Chinese state media reported on Monday, as the central American country's president made her first visit to the Asian giant after establishing diplomatic relations in March.

President Xiomara Castro launched diplomatic relations with Beijing after cutting ties with its rival, Taiwan, in a bid for more investment and jobs.

"China will unswervingly develop the friendly relations between the two nations and firmly support Honduras' economic and social development," Xi told Castro, broadcaster CCTV reported.

Castro is on a six-day official visit to China.

Honduras is looking to boost trade and investment and is also seeking support from China to mitigate its debt burden.

Xi said China was willing to work with Honduras to promote the in-depth development of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

When Honduras ended its decades-long relationship with Taiwan, the island's foreign minister accused it of demanding exorbitant sums before being lured away by Beijing.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a position Taipei strongly rejects. China demands that countries with which it has ties to recognise its position.

The Honduran foreign ministry said at the time it recognised the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government that represents all of China and that Taiwan was an "inseparable part of Chinese territory".

The United States is watching with concern as China expands its footprint in its backyard by taking away Taiwan's Central American allies, and has repeatedly warned countries not to believe China's promises of aid.

Reporting by Ella Cao and Liz Lee; editing by Robert Birsel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.