China's Xi supports efforts for diplomatic solution to Ukraine conflict - Germany

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Tuesday to support all negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, a German government spokesperson said.

"Chancellor Scholz, President Macron and President Xi agreed to fully support all negotiations aimed at a diplomatic solution to the conflict," the spokesperson said in a statement after the three held a one-hour video conference.

"The three heads of state and government spoke out in favour of humanitarian relief and access to the contested areas," the spokesperson said, adding that their three foreign ministers would enter close consultations to coordinate further efforts to end the conflict.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Sarah Marsh

