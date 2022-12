DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will be in Saudi Arabia from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9 on an official visit to the kingdom and to attend a Chinese-Saudi summit, state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel











