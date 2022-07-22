1 minute read
China's Xi wishes Biden a speedy COVID recovery -state TV
BEIJING, July 22 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping wished his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden a speedy recovery from coronavirus in a message on Friday, state television said.
Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19, had mild symptoms and would work in isolation, the White House said the previous day. read more
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.