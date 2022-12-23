Chinese ambassador says Ukraine crisis has hurt relations with EU -report















Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday.

Fu said one of his priorities in the new role was to "depoliticise" EU-China relations, SCMP reported.

He said that China was not benefiting from the war, and did not have any interest in prolonging the conflict, the newspaper said. Fu added that China's position was "quite balanced" and that the country is ready to engage in peaceful efforts, the Morning Post said.

European Council President Charles Michel urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to use the country's "influence" on Russia over its war in Ukraine during a visit to Beijing earlier this month.

