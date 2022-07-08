Chinese embassy in Japan voices condolences on death of ex-Japanese PM Abe

2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe takes part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - The Chinese embassy in Japan expressed condolences over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in a shooting attack.

"Former Prime Minister Abe made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term. We express our condolences on his death and send our sympathies to his family," an embassy spokesman said on the embassy website.

