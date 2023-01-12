Chinese embassy in UK: 'Firmly opposed' to Britain's Hong Kong report

[1/2] The Chinese national flag is seen in front of the financial district Central on the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong, China October 1, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu















LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's embassy in Britain said on Thursday it had lodged "stern representations" about the UK's latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, which criticised what it called the erosion of freedoms in the former British territory by China.

"It distorted facts, grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, and seriously violated the basic norms governing international relations," an embassy spokesperson said of the report.

"We are strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to it, and have lodged stern representations with the British side."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and William James; Editing by Chris Reese











