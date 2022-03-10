Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Chinese foreign minister says he hopes Ukraine war will stop as soon as possible

1 minute read

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Rome, Italy October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China hopes the war in Ukraine can stop as soon as possible, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday, describing for the first time the situation in Ukraine as a "war".

"We hope to see fighting and the war stop as soon as possible," state broadcaster CCTV cited Wang as saying in a video conference call with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Wang called on all sides to calm down and to take more actions to prevent escalation in Ukraine, CCTV reported.

China has refrained from calling Russia's attack on Ukraine an "invasion" or to condemn it.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters