Chinese, Russian foreign ministers meet in China

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui, state broadcaster CGTN reported.

Lavrov and diplomats from other countries were scheduled to hold talks hosted by China on Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Reporting by Tony Munroe and Albee Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

