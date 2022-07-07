Chinese, Russian parties exchange views on building bilateral ties - Chinese media

Flags of China and Russia are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - Officials from China's and Russia's dominant political parties on Thursday exchanged views on promoting sustained and high-quality development of bilateral relations, China's state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Department of China's Communist Party, and Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Supreme Council of United Russia, discussed further strengthening of institutional exchanges between the two parties on a video call, according to Xinhua.

Reporting by Ryan Woo

