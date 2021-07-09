Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Chinese VP Wang says China, U.S. should handle friction via dialogue

1 minute read

China's Vice President Wang Qishan talks to the representatives of the China-Russian Committee for Peace and Development at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 5, 2019. NOEL CELIS/Pool

BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China and the United States should handle differences and friction via dialogue and consultations, state television quoted China's Vice President Wang Qishan as saying on Friday.

The United State's biggest challenge is not China, but itself, Wang said during a high-level meeting to commemorate the 50th anniversary of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's secret visit to China.

Reporting by Colin Qian and Kevin Yao; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 12:30 PM UTCSpecial Report: Afghan pilots assassinated by Taliban as U.S. withdraws

Afghan Air Force Major Dastagir Zamaray had grown so fearful of Taliban assassinations of off-duty forces in Kabul that he decided to sell his home to move to a safer pocket of Afghanistan's sprawling capital.

WorldEx-Colombian military, Haitian Americans suspected in killing of Haiti president
WorldLithuania toughens Belarus border with razor wire to bar migrants
WorldUK police officer pleads guilty to Sarah Everard's murder
WorldTaliban say they control 85% of Afghanistan, humanitarian concerns mount