Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday, Washington Post reports

1 minute read
1/2

CIA Director William Burns speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2021. Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden dispatched the nation's top spy to meet the head of the Taliban on Monday, in the highest level diplomatic encounter since the militant group took over Afghanistan's capital, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Post, citing unnamed U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said CIA Director William Burns met Taliban Leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday as the Biden administration continues efforts to evacuate U.S. citizens and other allies amid chaos at the airport in Kabul. read more

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Representatives for the Central Intelligence Agency and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 10:37 AM UTC

Afghan evacuation on 'war footing' as G7 meets on pullout deadline

Western forces at Kabul airport worked frantically on Tuesday to get people out of Afghanistan before an Aug. 31 deadline, as U.S. President Joe Biden faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the airlift of thousands trying to flee.

World
EXCLUSIVE Limited Chinese cooperation hindering U.S. fentanyl fight -congress report
World
U.S. VP Harris says China intimidates to back South China Sea claims
World
CIA director met Taliban leader in Afghanistan on Monday, Washington Post reports
World
Afghan in U.S. seeks to rescue sister from 'dangerous' Taliban