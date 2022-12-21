Colombia closes in on purchase of 16 French Rafale fighter planes















BOGOTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Colombia has shortlisted a French bid to sell 16 Rafale fighter planes to the South American nation for up to $3.15 billion, the Colombian government said on Wednesday.

Colombia wants to replace the Israeli-made Kfir aircraft it acquired in the late 1980s, and would use the new planes to defend its territory, fight organized crime and conduct aerial surveillance.

Aside from the French offer, Colombia considered two other bids from the United States and Sweden, which offered deals for F-16 and Gripen aircraft, respectively.

"The Government shortlisted the proposal submitted by the Government of France, for the acquisition of 16 Rafale aircraft," the office of Colombia's president's said in a statement.

"So far, the Rafale aircraft proposal is the best option for the country in relation to price, efficiency and operability. One hour of flight time in a Rafale aircraft is approximately 30% cheaper than one hour of flight time in a Kfir," the statement said.

To date, no contracts have been signed, the Colombian government said.

President Gustavo Petro, who in August became the South American country's first left-wing president, announced his decision over the weekend to start renewing the air force's fleet.

The president said the renewal is necessary as the current fleet has been in use for more than 42 years and has been operating in Colombia for more than 30 years.

The operation and maintenance of the Kfir is costly and can be risky. Colombia is practically the only operator of the Kfir, aircraft for which no spare parts are produced, the government said.

"The limitations of the Kfir aircraft hinder actions to guarantee aerial surveillance, the fight against organized crime and national security," it said.

The Rafale is a French twin-engine fighter aircraft designed and built by Dassault Aviation.

If a deal for the aircraft is completed, Colombia's purchase will be paid for in five years and none of the funds will come from a tax reform recently approved by Congress aimed at financing greater social spending to combat poverty and inequality, the government said.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Nelson Bocanegra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.