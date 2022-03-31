Convoy of buses on its way to besieged Mariupol , Ukraine says

Local resident Pavel, 42, stands next to the grave of his friend Igor, who was killed by shelling while they were riding together in a car during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in a residential area in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

LVIV, Ukraine, March 31 (Reuters) - A convoy of Ukrainian buses set out for the southern port city of Mariupol on Thursday to try to deliver humanitarian supplies and bring out trapped civilians, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

She said 45 buses were on their way to Mariupol after the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed Russia had agreed to open a safe corridor. read more

The city mayor said this week that up to 170,000 residents were trapped in Mariupol with no power and dwindling supplies.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"There are 45 buses en route to Mariupol," Vereshchuk said in a statement.

The city, which usually has a population of more than 400,000, has been a strategic focus of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began five weeks ago, and has suffered near-constant bombardment.

Repeated attempts to organise safe corridors have failed, with each side blaming the other. Russia denies targeting civilians in its assault on Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.