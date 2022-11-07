COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says

Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks as he attends the European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025.

Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte said the increase would include a 100 million euro donation to the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, a joint initiative of the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation.

"This money needs to go to those hit hardest by climate change", he said.

($1 = 1.0011 euros)

Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese

