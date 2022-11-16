COP27: World should spend on climate not war, Brazil's Lula says















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The world has been ignoring warnings about climate change while spending trillions of dollars on war, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a speech at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday.

He said the international community needed better leadership to address climate change, and added that Brazil was ready to rejoin efforts to build a healthier planet.

Reporting by Jake Spring and William James; Writing by Richard Valdmanis











