Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool/File Photo

SAN JOSE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado has tested positive for COVID-19, his office said on Thursday.

"He is doing well and will be in isolation at his home," his office said in a statement.

Reporting by Alvaro Murillo

