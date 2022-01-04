Factbox: Countries rush to buy antiviral COVID pills
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Countries are scrambling to buy the antiviral pills developed by Merck (MRK.N) and Pfizer (PFE.N) for adult COVID-19 patients.
The European Medicines Agency on Jan. 27 gave the green light to use Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill for treating adults at risk of severe illness. read more
The regulator expects to give a final ruling on Merck's molnupiravir by the end of February. read more
On Friday, India's Dr.Reddy's Labs said it had started commercial production of a generic version of Merck's treatment.
Egypt, which approved Merck's COVID pill on Jan. 25, said the drug will be produced locally.
Here is an alphabetical list of other countries and their orders:
