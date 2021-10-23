COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit record for fifth straight day as lockdown looms

Medical specialists transport a patient outside a hospital for people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia reported 1,075 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, its fifth straight daily record, as the authorities prepare to shut workplaces countrywide and lock down the capital.

A record 37,678 new cases were also reported. Despite developing one of the world's first vaccines against COVID-19, Russia has vaccinated only about a third of its population, one of the lowest rates in Europe.

President Vladimir Putin this week approved a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only essential shops such as pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by Peter Graff

