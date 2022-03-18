COVID-19 pandemic is 'far from over' -WHO official

A WHO flag is pictured between rounds of the election of the new Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) during the 70th World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA, March 18 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.

Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic's end, Margaret Harris said it was "far from over".

"We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic," she added.

Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely

