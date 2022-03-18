1 minute read
COVID-19 pandemic is 'far from over' -WHO official
GENEVA, March 18 (Reuters) - A World Health Organization spokesperson said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.
Asked by a journalist at a Geneva media briefing about the timing of the pandemic's end, Margaret Harris said it was "far from over".
"We are definitely in the middle of the pandemic," she added.
Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely
