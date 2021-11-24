World
COVID will continue to spread as people mix and travel - WHO
GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The SARS-CoV-2 virus will continue to spread intensely as societies return to the social mixing and mobility of a pre-pandemic period, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) emergency director Mike Ryan said on Wednesday.
Maria van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on COVID-19, said that in the year-end holiday period it was important for everyone to take protection measures against COVID-19, including vaccination and social distancing.
Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru;
