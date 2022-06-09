Cutting tariffs on Chinese goods benefit China, U.S. and world: Chinese ministry

Containers are seen at the Yangshan Deep-Water Port in Shanghai, China October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - Removing all additional tariffs on Chinese goods would benefit China, the United States and the world, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration was looking to "reconfigure" tariffs.

"We have noticed the recent U.S. remarks on considering cutting additional tariffs on Chinese imports. China's attitude on this issue has been consistent and clear," Shu Jueting, the ministry's spokeswoman, told a regular press conference.

