Cyprus offers to assist in evacuations from Sudan

Drone video shows smoke rising over Sudanese city near Khartoum
A drone view shows smoke rising over the Khartoum North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan, April 23, 2023, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters. Video obtained by Reuters/ via REUTERS

NICOSIA, April 25 (Reuters) - Cyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism for the evacuation of third-country civilians through the island from Sudan.

"The Republic of Cyprus intends to offer facilities to friendly countries for the repatriation of their nationals through Cyprus," the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Cyprus has facilitated humanitarian evacuations before. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Lebanon through Cyprus in 2006 during an escalation of violence with Israel.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next