Czech PM Fiala: clear signal on Russian visas to EU needs to be sent

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala speaks during an interview with Reuters in Prague, Czech Republic, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A clear signal needs to be sent as European Union ministers debate tightening the issuance of visas for Russians, Czech Prime Mininister Petr Fiala said on Monday, adding that suspending tourist visas would be a step in the right direction.

Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and before EU foreign ministers discuss the issue in Prague on Tuesday and Wednesday, Fiala said a facilitation agreement on visas for Russians should be suspended, and that EU talks on the issue were continuing.

