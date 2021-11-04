Czech president Zeman to leave intensive care on Thursday - Denik N report

Re-elected Czech President Milos Zeman attends the inauguration ceremony at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny/File Photo

PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman is being transferred from the intensive care unit at the Central Military Hospital to a room for patients in less serious condition on Thursday, daily paper Denik N reported.

Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 10, one day after a parliament election, and there has been next to no information about his condition.

The president is supposed to appoint the new government.

