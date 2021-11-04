World
Czech president Zeman to leave intensive care on Thursday - Denik N report
1 minute read
PRAGUE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman is being transferred from the intensive care unit at the Central Military Hospital to a room for patients in less serious condition on Thursday, daily paper Denik N reported.
Zeman was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 10, one day after a parliament election, and there has been next to no information about his condition.
The president is supposed to appoint the new government.
Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.