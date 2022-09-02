Danielle swirls into first hurricane of 2022 Atlantic season

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tropical storm Danielle has strengthened into the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

The hurricane, now about 885 miles (1,425 km) west of the Azores packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles (120 km) per hour, was forecast to meander over the open Atlantic during the next couple of days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(This story corrects day in first paragraph)

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru

