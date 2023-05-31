Danish PM Frederiksen: I am not a candidate for the job as NATO chief

[1/2] Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks during the Parliament's closing debate before the summer holidays, at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday May 31, 2023. Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS















COPENHAGEN, May 31 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday she is not candidate to replace Jens Stoltenberg, who is due to step down as NATO secretary general later this year.

"I am not a candidate for the job," she told reporters in Copenhagen.

Speculation about Frederiksen as a serious contender has intensified, after her name first surfaced publicly in a report by Norwegian newspaper VG last month.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jon Boyle











