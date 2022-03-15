1 minute read
Death toll from air strikes on Kyiv rises to four - mayor
LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Four people have been confirmed killed after air strikes hit Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
"Rescuers are still extinguishing the flames from early morning," he said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage
