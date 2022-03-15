Skip to main content
Death toll from air strikes on Kyiv rises to four - mayor

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential apartment building after it was hit by shelling as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

LVIV, Ukraine, March 15 (Reuters) - Four people have been confirmed killed after air strikes hit Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Rescuers are still extinguishing the flames from early morning," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

